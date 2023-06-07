Everything That’s Reportedly Releasing In The Next adidas YEEZY Sale

CLOSE

Kanye West‘s about to get another chunk of change from his divorce from adidas.

While the two parties have called it quits (for now), another sale to sell off the remaining good is en route, much to the excitement of Yeezy fans, who will have one more chance to cop the adidas boost technology-assisted footwear.

News that adidas would split up the releases into different days isn’t new information, as the scheduled releases were hinted at in a recent statement.

“The products will be existing designs and designs initiated in 2022 for sale in 2023. Additional releases of existing inventory are currently under consideration, but timing is yet to be determined,” read the statement.

Now, sneakerheads have unearthed what releases may be dropping in the next batch, including some muted and marbled YEEZY Boost 350 V2s and a blacked-out pair of YEEZY 700s

One of the more exciting releases will reportedly be everyone’s favorite lounge slip-ons, the YEEZY SLIDE. They’re usually a solid color like tan, off-white, or black, but these two colors switch things up with a marble-looking pattern.

Adidas has yet to confirm that these six pairs will be in the next drop or announce an exact date, but it would be a worthy follow-up to the late May release.

That first release was a Yeezy fan’s dream, consisting of over 10 pairs of coveted kicks, including YEEZY 350 V2 CMPCT “Panda,” YEEZY 500 “Utility Black,” YEEZY Boost 380 “Covellite,” YEEZY slide “Azure,” YEEZY 450 “Cinder,” YEEZY Foam Runner “Clay Red,” YEEZY Boost 350 “Pirate Black,” and YEEZY Foam Runner “Clay Taupe.”

See how hyped Twitter was when the first batch of releases went live below:

