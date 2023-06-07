Marvel Studios Confirms ‘Captain America 4’ Will Now Be Called ‘Captain America: Brave New World’

CLOSE

Welp, Captain America: New World Order is no more. Say hello to Captain America: Brave New World, the new name for the fourth Cap film, and it could be giving away the film’s plot.

Marvel Studios announced the surprising title change for the film in a tweet along with a photo of Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford. While the name of the upcoming fourth Captain America film has changed, it still is coming on May 3, 2024.

Mackie’s Sam Wilson officially became Captain America in the Disney+ series Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Harrison Ford will make his MCU debut as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross taking over for William Hurt, who passed away.

After old man Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) handed him the Vibranium shield at the end of Avengers: Endgame, Sam Wilson didn’t immediately become Captain America. The last Avengers film served as sort of a changing of the guard with MCU mainstays like Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, and Evans all saying goodbye to the roles that are, for good and worse, will be forever attached to them.

What Will Captain America: Brave New World Be About?

Not much is known in terms of the plot for the Julius Onah (The Cloverfield Paradox, Luce) film, which is also co-written by Malcolm Spellman, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s creator. But, of course, there were plot leaks, and if they are accurate, Captain America: Brave New World will be a significant film in the MCU.

Spotted on Yahoo, the film will see Val (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) return, and she will be commanding a team of villains called The Serpent Society that will be heading to a particular island we saw in The Eternals to mine a unique metal not called Vibranium according to Jeff Sneider and John Rocha.

Marvel fans don’t have to stretch their brains to determine that the unique metal is adamantium. The large Eternal in the middle of the ocean, Tiamut, contains a lot of it, and the US Government, led by Val, wants to get their hands on it because if you have seen Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Vibranium is out of the question.

The two “leakers” claim that this Brave New World will somehow tie into the X-Men, and we all know which member of Xavier’s squad of gifted individuals has a skeleton made of adamantium.

The MCU has already introduced mutants into its fold with Ms. Marvel and Namor, officially giving them the title and Deadpool and Wolverine will be teaming up in the upcoming third film starring Ryan Reynolds and will see Hugh Jackman reprise the role we said goodbye to in Logan.

Again, take all of these plot leaks with a grain of salt, but honestly, Brave New World is kinda giving it away if you ask us.

Photo: Jason Armond / Getty

Marvel Studios Confirms ‘Captain America 4’ Will Now Be Called ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ was originally published on cassiuslife.com