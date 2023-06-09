Black Health 365

Are You at Risk for Cardiovascular Disease During Pregnancy?

Published on June 9, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

CLOSE
BH 365 Official DL Graphics with University Hospitals

Source: Urban 1 CS / Urban 1 CS

Pregnancy-related conditions such as gestational hypertension and gestational diabetes may disappear after childbirth, but they still increase a woman’s risk of developing cardiovascular disease later on in life. [Learn More]

More from 93.1 WZAK
Close