Taye Diggs Says That Girlfriend Apryl Jones Is “The One” [WATCH]

In the world of Hollywood, finding true love can be a challenging feat. Fortunately, two who seem to have successfully done so are Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones.

Taye Diggs spills on the Tamron Hall show that his late mother, through a psychic, confirmed that he is in the right relationship. Diggs tells the story of how a psychic friend, who he had not talked to in months, randomly sent him a text saying “she’s the one.”

“You’re seeing somebody now, right?…She’s the one. Your mother sent her for you and she’s painting a picture of her right now,” he said, quoting the psychic.

Both have publicly experienced failed relationships in the past. Former Love and Hip Hop star Apryl Jones is the ex-girlfriend of Omarion, with whom she shares two children. Diggs and his ex-wife, Idina Menzdel, divorced in 2014 after 11 years of marriage.

Maria More and many of the pair’s fans agree that they are fun to watch. The two lovebirds can be seen on social media dancing, laughing, and living life “out loud” together.

We wish them well!

