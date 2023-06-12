D.C. Young Fly Preaches A Word At Ms Jacky OH’s Homegoing

CLOSE

Fan’s sometimes get celebrities twisted. Thinking that they are their profession. Often times when it comes to celebrities they lead two lives, the one that entertains you, and the one that is just like me and you. D.C. Young Fly was a comedian. However 31 year old John Whitfield is a father of three that just lost the love of his life, his children’s mother, Jacklyn Smith, and more importantly a man of God.

Instead of standing in front of a crowd telling jokes this weekend D.C. Young Fly, stood in front of a crowd at Jacky OH’s homegoing taking the people to church.

D.C. Young Fly laid his testimony all out on the table stating that the biggest support system he has is God and that his children would be alright.

