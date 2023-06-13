CLOSE

Ok cousins…picture this:

You’re dating someone and you both happen to work together. You get laid off and on that same day he dumps you! He tells you it didn’t make sense to be together unless ya worked together and that he needed to put work first. Um…what sir???

Well if you’re wondering what happened after that — shorty blocked his number and then told HR about their undisclosed relationship! He was fired not too long after that smh!

Some might say that’s the worst way to get dumped! Or you might have an even more messed up way? Or maybe YOU were the one who dumped somebody in the worst way? We wanna hear about it! Drop your worst being dumped experience in the comment section!

Catch the Day Party weekdays beginning at 3pm! Follow @rodigga @djryanwolf @z1079

Dilemma: What’s the worst way you’ve ever been DUMPED? was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com