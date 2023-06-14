- CLE

Kid Cudi Announces 2nd Annual Moon Man’s Landing Concert in Cleveland

June 14, 2023

Northeast Ohio’s Kid Cudi and AEG have just announced the artist lineup for Cudi’s second annual Moons Man’s Landing concert in Cleveland.

The star-studded show goes down on August 19th at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

In addition to Cudi, fans will get to see Lil Uzi Vert, the $uicideboy$, Coi Leray, and Bashfortheworld. Cudi is also bringing out Cleveland artists Siena Bella and Chelsea Pastel.

Major shoutout to Kid Cudi for putting Cleveland artists in a position to be seen!

 

 

This concert is the second installment of his flagship festival, with the first one happening less than a year ago in the Flats. During last year’s show, legendary Cleveland musicians like Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Chip Tha Ripper pulled up as well.

