Northeast Ohio’s Kid Cudi and AEG have just announced the artist lineup for Cudi’s second annual Moons Man’s Landing concert in Cleveland.

The star-studded show goes down on August 19th at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

In addition to Cudi, fans will get to see Lil Uzi Vert, the $uicideboy$, Coi Leray, and Bashfortheworld. Cudi is also bringing out Cleveland artists Siena Bella and Chelsea Pastel.

Major shoutout to Kid Cudi for putting Cleveland artists in a position to be seen!

This concert is the second installment of his flagship festival, with the first one happening less than a year ago in the Flats. During last year’s show, legendary Cleveland musicians like Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Chip Tha Ripper pulled up as well.

Kid Cudi Announces 2nd Annual Moon Man’s Landing Concert in Cleveland was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com