Connor McGregor Accused Of Rape During NBA Finals

The Denver Nuggets made history winning the 2023 NBA Championship. Unfortunately the drama that went down during the finals is what is making viral headlines.

34 year old UFC Fighter Connor McGregor is being accused of raping a woman in the bathroom during game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Allegedly what had happened was just after the Denver Nuggets successfully won the finals against the Miami Heat on June 9th in Florida. Connor McGregor is said to have allegedly sexually assaulted the woman in the men’s bathroom. According to a report the woman was placed in the men’s bathroom, where Connor McGregor was, by security and she wasn’t allowed to exist the bathroom.

According to documents from TMZ: Connor McGregor emerged from a handicap stall and “shoved his tongue down the victim’s mouth and violently kissed her”. The victim’s attorney reported the woman managed to get McGregor to stop after telling him she had to urinate, but then he allegedly forced her to give him oral sex. McGregor then allegedly pinned her up against the wall before attempting to sodomize the woman. The victim reportedly elbowed him repeatedly gaining her escape from him and fled the bathroom so fast she forgot her purse inside. In the documents, the woman said that she had to plead with the security and McGregor for her purse back after they reportedly held it hostage. The woman is seeking settlements with the NBA, the Heat, and McGregor in lieu of litigation.

Connor McGregor and his camp are denying the allegations.

Connor McGregor earlier in the game sent Miami Heat mascot Burnie to the hospital with a scripted punch.