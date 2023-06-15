CLOSE

Ro Digga & DJ Ryan Wolf of The Day Party asked the listeners on and off air who is the better rapper between Scarface and Ice Cube. On Ice Cube’s birthday of all days, the people have spoken on air, on the gram, and on Twitter. Ro took the side of the ‘NWA’ member Ice Cube whereas Ryan took the side of Scarface.

With 100% of the voters on the Instagram poll taking the side of the rapper-turned-actor Ice Cube, we turned to Twitter to see if the people had different opinions over there. The Day Party’s official Tweet regarding the dilemma is attached below.

With Ryan singing in the style of Scarface in the video on the Z1079 gram below, you can hear the results of the heated debate from the Day Party. The results of today’s Day Party Dilemma of who is the better rapper between Ice Cube & Scarface are,

You can catch the Day Party with Ro Digga (@RoDigga) & DJ Ryan Wolf (DJRyanWolf) live on weekdays from 3 PM until 7 PM on Z1079 in Cleveland. From cocktales to the daily dilemma, game time and catching the beat, the Day Party continues to excite each and every weekday live in the city of Cleveland.

Better Rapper? Ice Cube or Scarface | The Day Party Dilemma was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com