Keyshia Cole Served Curves In A $2,430 ALAÏA Dress At The ‘Keyshia Cole: This Is My Story’ Premiere

Keyshia Cole stepped out for her Lifetime biopic screening premiere, Keyshia Cole: This is My Story, rocking a $2,430 ALAÏA dress that showed off her curvy body. The Love singer showed off her sexy style at the premiere of her Lifetime biopic screening, rocking a sleek ALAÏA dress that did her fit body justice.
The long sleeve, turtleneck dress with ruching detail around the hips and leg area, accentuated Keyshia’s natural curves. She wore the ankle-length dress with matching boots and a diamond heart necklace. Her other accessories included diamond rings and stud earrings. Being the hair chameleon she is, the R&B singer took us back to her closely cropped gold ‘do that perfectly displays her gorgeous face. The star recently did the big chop and debuted a blonde shortcut while posing in Dolce & Gabbana bejeweled underwear.
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cshra4cKjfS/
We are excited to see the Keyshia Cole: This is My Story biopic which explores Cole’s childhood trauma, tragedy, and triumph. It is set to air on June 24th on the Lifetime Network. Cole’s biopic follows TLC Forever, Real Love, and Strength Of A Woman, which were all part of the “VOICES OF A LIFETIME” films for Black Music Month.
DON’T MISS…
Lifetime Presents ‘VOICES OF A LIFETIME’ for Black Music Month Honoring TLC, Mary J. Blige and Keyshia Cole
10 Times Keyshia Cole Was A Hair Chameleon
Keyshia Cole And Ashanti Give New Meaning To The Phrase ‘Fashionably Late’
Keyshia Cole Served Curves In A $2,430 ALAÏA Dress At The ‘Keyshia Cole: This Is My Story’ Premiere was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
-
Cause Of Death Revealed For Memphis Rapper Gangsta Boo
-
Cleveland Mom Faces Murder, Left 1 Year Old Home While On Vacation
-
Everything You Missed at the Fantasia Concert in Cleveland!
-
New Cleveland Browns Logo Revealed!
-
The 2023 Father’s Day “Father and Child Look A-Like” photo contest
-
DC Young Fly’s Partner, Jacky Oh Passed Away During Surgery
-
Marlo Hampton’s face slash victim reportedly committed suicide !!!
-
Anita Baker Drags Babyface & His Fans On Twitter Following Concert Debacle