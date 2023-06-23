Caught On Tape: 19 Year Old Tosses Her Baby In The Hospital Trash

It’s scary to think that with the new abortion laws, stories like this might happen more often.
A surveillance camera in the hospital was able to catch the moment when 19 year old, Alexee Trevizo, through her baby in the hospital trash.
Alexee Trevizo initially made a visit to the hospital after allegedly experiencing back pains. Doctors later discovered she was actually pregnant and in labor. Trevizo is then seen on camera running to the bathroom while her mother trails her in concern. After twenty minutes pass, Trevizo returns to her room after giving birth to the baby boy and placing him in the trash can. A hospital cleaner going into the bathroom shortly after, discovered the blood, then the baby.
Alexee Trevizo was charged with first degree murder and for tampering with evidence but was released with an ankle monitor until her trial date begins.
Have mercy, let us pray.
Take a look at the video below.
