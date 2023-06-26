Offset And Quavo Unite To Honor Takeoff At 2023 BET Awards

CLOSE

According to blogs the relationship of The Migos was strained, then that strain become more complicated following the tragic news of Migos member Takeoff being shot and killed at the age of 28 years old at a bowling alley called 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston.

However what doesn’t break us will makes us stronger and weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning.

Last night for 2023 BET Awards Offset and Quavo set aside their alleged differences in a lyrical weep to endure paying tribute to their fallen brother Takeoff.

Migos members Offset and Quavo took to the 2023 BET Awards stage marking their first performance together since late in 2021. With an image of Takeover behind them alongside a dance team and some impressive pyrotechnics, the two play-cousins teamed up to perform the group’s No. 1 hit “Bad N Boujee.”

