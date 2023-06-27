Angela Bassett To Receive (Long Overdue) Oscar At Honorary Ceremony

CLOSE

Angela Bassett is finally getting her props.

She was arguably one of the most snubbed actresses in history for not winning an Oscar. But now the tide has finally changed, and she will be awarded an honorary Oscar 2023 at the Governors Awards.

Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) announced the news Monday, a year after she made history with her role as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In 2023 she became the first person of color, the first woman, and the first Marvel actor to be nominated for a role in a comic book adaptation.

“This morning is a little extra special in the Bassett Vance household with news of my Oscar nomination,” Bassett told CNN of her nomination. “What has drawn me to each of the women I’ve portrayed throughout my career is their strength, compassion, resilience, and power. Wakanda Forever’s Queen Ramonda is a character that touched my spirit because she is a mother and a leader who must care for her grieving nation as much as she cares for her family in mourning. Ramonda is a love letter that reflects and acknowledges what we women do everyday.”

As a seasoned actor, this wasn’t her first time getting a nomination at the prestigious awards. Thirty years ago, she landed the nom for Best Actress in a Motion Picture thanks to her unforgettable turn as music icon Tina Turner in the biopic What’s Love Got to Do With It.

But the honorary award is something different– it’s about being a trailblazing figure in the arts, setting the standard, and breaking barriers for the next generation.

“The Academy’s Board of Governors is thrilled to honor four trailblazers who have transformed the film industry and inspired generations of filmmakers and movie fans,” said Academy President Janet Yang. “Across her decades-long career, Angela Bassett has continued to deliver transcendent performances that set new standards in acting.”

Mel Brooks and Carol Littleton are also 2023 Governors Award honorees. The ceremony is going down in Los Angeles on Nov.18.

