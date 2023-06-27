Prosecutors Say They Can’t Win Against Ajike Owens Killer

CLOSE

Earlier in June a Florida mother named Ajike Owens, also known as “AJ”, was fatally shot by a neighbor when she went to retrieve her children’s tablet that was taken from her children by the neighbor. Ajike Owens who was black was killed when the neighbor, 58 year old Susan Louise Lorincz, who was white, shot through her door striking Ajike Owens while two of AJ’s children witnessed her murder.

There was a delay in arresting Susan Lorincz allegedly because of Florida’s ‘Stand Your Ground’ law but Lorincz was finally taken into custody.

However just when you think justice would be served this was reported, prosecutors don’t believe they can win the case.

Prosecutors said they have “insufficient” evidence to make a murder case against the white Florida woman accused of fatally shooting her Black neighbor through a door. The burden for a second-degree murder charge requires prosecutors to prove “beyond and to the exclusion of every reasonable doubt, the existence of a depraved mind toward the victim at the time of the killing,”

Take a look at the video below