Special K’s News You Can’t Use: Questions That Need Answers [LISTEN]

In today’s news you absolutely, positively cannot use, Special K poses quite a few thought provoking questions that no one seems to be able to answer.

If you’re scared half to death twice, does that mean you die?

Why can’t we simply take the silent letter out of words with silent letters, such as knife? “Nife” would make just as much sense!

If you’re waiting for the waiter at a restaurant, wouldn’t that make you the waiter?

The more you scratch, the more you itch… so are you itching because you’re scratching, or vice versa?

Who closes the bus door after the bus driver gets off?

