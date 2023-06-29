‘Presumed Human Remains’ Found From The Titan Submersible

CLOSE

On Fathers Day 2023 five men, including one teenager, left for a voyage in a 22-foot submersible to see the wreckage of the Titanic in the North Atlantic Ocean, each paying $250,000 to ride on the submersible. Paul-Henri Nargeolet, Stockton Rush, Shahzada and Suleman Dawood and Hamish Harding sadly would not live to tell about their adventure because an hour and 45 minutes into its dive, the cramped vessel lost contact with its mother ship and did not surface as expected. Days later it was discovers that the Titan Submersible had imploded.

Now it is being reported that according to the US Coast Guard that “Presumed human remains” were among the debris and evidence recovered from the seafloor where the doomed Titan submersible’s remnants were found.

The presumed remains, which the military branch said will be analyzed by US medical professionals, were among the evidence from the submersible that arrived at a Canadian pier Wednesday.

