Scottie Beam And Sylvia Obell Return To The Airwaves With ‘The Scottie & Sylvia Show’ On Issa Rae’s Raedio

CLOSE

After a successful run on Okay, Now Listen, influencers and podcasters Scottie Beam and Sylvia Obell return to the airwaves with The Scottie & Sylvia Show. The BFFs made the announcement this week that they are linking up with Raedio, Issa Rae’s podcast network.

Beam is a former radio producer and air personality who hosted Revolt’s State of the Culture talk show. Obell is a journalist who’s worked at Buzzfeed and Essence.

“Scottie and Sylvia are so raw and relatable, and I’m such a fan of their effortless, hilarious chemistry,” Rae said. “I’m so grateful they chose Raedio as their podcast home.”

Per Variety, who first reported the news, this will be the inaugural talk show for Rae’s Hoorae company. They already produce “Fruit,” “Looking for Latoya” and “We Stay Looking.” The show will debut on July 5 with segments that include “check-ins,” games and celebrity interviews.

Rae came into the picture after finding out from Obell during an interview that the podcast was ending. She offered to be one of the companies Beam and Obell were considering moving their content to.

“To be able to do this with a Black woman-owned company that values cultural impact, knew our worth from the jump, and can give us the resources we need, feels amazing and exactly in line with what we value most and what our vision is for the show,” Obell told Variety.

Topics the show will cover include everything from “colorism to imposter syndrome and romance and vulnerability,” per a press release, that also says, “Scottie and Sylvia represent authentic, multi-faceted expressions of Black joy while re-defining what it truly means to be ‘a girl’s girl.’”

Beam says the show will mine the host’s actual friendship in an authentic way.

“It’s important to showcase Black joy through the lens of Black women – especially Black women who are best friends. As much as it is a joy for listeners, it also is for us,” Beam says. “Hearing our listeners share how cathartic our previous show was for them proves that when shows are done right they continue to be a gift that keeps on giving, and we want to keep giving.”

The Scottie & Sylvia Show debuts on July 6 with a two-part episode on Raedio’s YouTube channel. Subsequent episodes will air there and on podcast platforms. Watch the trailer below:

Scottie Beam And Sylvia Obell Return To The Airwaves With ‘The Scottie & Sylvia Show’ On Issa Rae’s Raedio was originally published on cassiuslife.com