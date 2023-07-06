Man Steals Forklift From Lowes, Kills Woman At Home Depot

CLOSE

People are weird and dangerous these days.

20 year old Bryce Brown of Maryland allegedly broke into a Lowe’s early Sunday morning and stole a forklift and drove it off the premises, then the forklift to a nearby Home Depot parking lot before ramming it into 73 year old Gloristine Pinkney’s parked car. Gloristine Pinkney was asleep in her vehicle, quickly jumped out of the car after it was struck and began running from the forklift on foot.

Bryce Brown then ran over the woman killing her, stole her car then fled the scene.

According to a report Brown and Pinkney didn’t know each other.

Police arrested Bryce Brown later that day, charging Brown with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, assault, theft, and other “related charges.”

Bryce Brown remains in custody being held without bond.