Kidnapped 2 Yr Old Wynter Smith’s Body Found In Detroit

2 year old Wynter Smith had been missing since the early morning hours of July 3 when an Amber Alert was issued following the sexual assault and home invasion of her mother in Lansing. Sadly little Wynter’s body was found dead in an overgrown alley near Marcus and Erwin avenues on Detroits East Side.

26 year old Rashad Maleek Trice is facing charges for allegedly fleeing and eluding police, slamming a car into a police cruiser and attempting to disarm a police officer when he was arrested hours after Lansing police said he snatched the daughter of an ex-girlfriend.

Trice took Smith from Wynter Smith from her home in Lansing on Sunday, July 2. An hour later, about 1 a.m. an Amber Alert was issued. Originally, police were called out to the home on reports of a stabbing. There, they found a 22-year-old woman had been stabbed and physically assaulted. The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injures.

Two years before his arrest in connection with the disappearance of slain toddler Wynter Cole-Smith, Rashad Maleek Trice pleaded guilty to domestic violence after he was charged with assaulting the child’s mother.

Charges against Rashad Maleek Trice are expected to be amended.

We will be keeping the family of Wynter Smith uplifted in our prayers.

