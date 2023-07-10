The Bijou Star Files: Tupac’s Stepfather, Mutulu Shakur Has Passed

CLOSE

Tupac’s Stepfather, Mutulu Shakur, Passes Away After Battling Blood Cancer

Mutulu Shakur, the stepfather of Tupac, has recently died following a prolonged struggle with a rare and untreatable type of blood cancer. Read More

JAMIE FOXX Waves to Fans on Boat …LOOKING HEALTHY IN 1ST PUBLIC SIGHTING

Jamie Foxx‘s road to recovery seems to be going very well, ’cause the guy’s out and about in public now … with TMZ getting the first glimpse of him since his hospitalization. Read More

JUSSIE SMOLLETT NGL, IT WAS GOOD SEEING YA TARAJI …Hug Goodbye Post-Workout

Jussie Smollett is carrying on with his life with good pals in his corner like Taraji P. Henson— even though, in reality, he’s far from out of the woods in the legal world. Read More

MISS UNIVERSE NETHERLANDS CROWNS TRANS WOMAN FOR 1ST TIME

A transgender woman was crowned Miss Universe Netherlands for the first time … making history in the Dutch country. Read More

WILD TOY STORE ROBBERY ROBBER HOLDS EVERYBODY AT GUNPOINT …Kids Totally Freaked Out

Shocking new video shows a gunman sticking up an Arizona toy store while kids are frozen in fear with their hands up. Read More

MICHAEL RUBIN STRIKES AGAIN WITH CELEB-STUDDED BASH… Lil Baby, Meek Mill, James Harden & More

Michael Rubin followed up his famous July 4 fireworks bash in The Hamptons this year with another celeb-studded soiree in Las Vegas … and we got all the excitement on video!! Read More

LAMAR ODOM ALMA MATER WANTS HIM TO COACH HOOPS… Seriously Considering Gig

Lamar Odom‘s got a job offer to be the next head basketball coach at his former New York high school … and he’s giving the prospect some serious consideration. Read More

SCOTTIE PIPPEN MAKES SPLASH WITH MYSTERY FLAME …She Exposes Her Chest

Scottie Pippen is seemingly trying to outdo his ex-wife Larsa when it comes to who can act racier with their dates. Read More

DENNIS RODMAN’S GIRLFRIEND I WAS AGAINST THE FACE TATTOO IDEA… ‘He’s Crazy!!!’

Dennis Rodman‘s girlfriend says the NBA legend’s new face tattoo featuring a portrait of her was not her idea at all … Read More

VICTOR WEMBANYAMA GUARD WON’T BE CHARGED OVER SPEARS SLAP

According to the police report, obtained by TMZ Sports, two members of Britney Spears‘ security team told cops Victor Wembanyama‘s guard did NOT appear to strike the singer in the face with a closed fist. Instead, both members said the man seemed to simply push Spears’ hand off of the basketball player. Read More

Gabrielle Union Responds To Trolls Who Say She’s Too ‘Old’ To Wear Swimsuits

Gabrielle Union had a few things to say after a troll told her she was too old to be wearing swimsuits Read More

Mother Of Mathew Knowles’ Son Says Their Child Wants To Know Why Beyoncé Doesn’t Love Him

The mother of Mathew Knowles’ son, Nixon Alexander Knowles, is speaking out about the non-existent relationship he has with his half-sister, Beyoncé. Nixon, who is 13 years old, is the result of an affair between Beyoncé’s father, and Canadian-born actress Alexsandra Wright. Read More

DoorDash Delivery Man Fired After Cursing At Customer Because She Tipped Him $5 For A $20 Pizza Order

In a shocking incident that has sparked outrage on social media, a DoorDash delivery driver was recently fired after berating a customer over a $5 tip on a $20 pizza order. Read More

Will Smith Teases Son Jaden for Not Having Kids Yet in 25th Birthday Message: ‘What You Doin’ Over There?’

The actor made sure to point out that at the age of 25 he was already a father. Read More

Cardi B Shuts Down Rumors She Doesn’t Write Her Raps: ‘Come to a Studio Session!’

The Bronx rap star has been dealing with ghostwriting accusations since making her breakthrough with “Bodak Yellow” in 2016. Read More

Gunna’s Prison Weight Loss Has Some Fans Convinced He’s a Clone

The ‘Wunna’ rapper showed off a slimmer body in the video for “fukumean” which had many think that it wasn’t really him. Read More

‘Boat Jumping’ TikTok Challenge Claims The Lives Of Four People In Six Months, Alabama Officials Say [Video]

A new TikTok challenge, called “boat jumping,” has claimed the lives of four people in the last six months, according to Alabama officials. Read More

RZA Reacts To Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Naming Their Son After Him: ‘It’s An Honor’

The RZA reacted to being the namesake of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s son, calling it a “great honor.” Read More

GA Mayor Khalid Kamau Arrested on Burglary Charges

The mayor of South Fulton was arrested Saturday morning and booked into Fulton County Jail on charges of criminal trespassing and burglary in the first degree. Read More

DC Bar Committee Recommends Rudy Giuliani Should Be Disbarred Over False Election Claims

Rudy Giuliani, the former attorney for Donald Trump, might lose his license to practice law in Washington, D.C. after a disciplinary panel recommended disbarment over his false claims regarding the 2020 election. Read More

Sha’Carri Richardson Snatches Off Her Wig Before Winning US Women’s 100-Meter: ‘I’m Not Back; I’m Better’ [Video]

Sha’Carri Richardson wants the world to know she’s “not back”; she’s “better” after cruising to a win at the USA Track and Field Championships on Friday. Read More

Kevin Hart’s Hartbeat Partners With BET to Bring Back ‘Comic View’ Stand-Up Comedy Showcase

If BET’s Comic View was the highlight of some of your past days, then you’ll be happy to know it is being revived. Read More

Maury Povich’s Wife Connie Chung ‘Livid’ at Retired Talk Show Host for at-Home Paternity Tests

Maury Povich, the former host of the longest-running daytime talk show, Maury, is launching his own at-home DNA paternity test company. Read More

Oklahoma Judge Dismisses Tulsa Race Massacre Reparations Case Filed by Last Known Survivors

A reparations lawsuit filed on behalf of the three known living survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre was dismissed by an Oklahoma judge. Read More

John Singleton’s Ex Sues Late Director’s Mom for $15 Million Over Alleged Fraud, Claims She Is Owed A Cut of ‘Snowfall’ and ‘Baby Boy’ Residuals

John Singleton’s mother has been hit with a $15 million lawsuit over alleged fraud. Read More

