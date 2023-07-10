CLOSE

Kenya Moore wants all the smoke. The RHOA star brought the fire and shade as she posed in a $990 AKNVAS dress on her Instagram and penned a subliminal message to accompany the cute look.

Kenya Moore has never backed down from slaying and telling it like it is. The former Miss USA winner hopped on her social media account to serve fashion and tea from the latest RHOA episode. In a video that included her friend, Akilah Murib Coleman, Moore posed in a ruffled-adorned cut-out dress that she rocked with black leather over-the-knee boots. The actress accented her look with a black Chanel clutch, black leather opera-length gloves, and drop earrings. She wore her hair in a half-up half-down ‘do, and a soft glam beat completed her makeup look. Moore’s friend matched her fly in a multi-printed pantsuit.

The Kenya Moore Haircare CEO posted her look with a few “fun facts from last night’s #RHOA.” Moore emphasized that she is “always going to support a good charity and be the first one to be there for a friend. Notice how the best friend didn’t want to donate and had to be shamed into giving money to support .”

Please excuse us as we gag at her look and that subtle but shady read.

Kenya Moore Brings The Heat In A $990 AKNVAS Dress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com