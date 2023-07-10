Eleven time Stellar award-winning Pastor Mike Jr. joins the show to discuss upbringing, ministry, and new album Impossible. He describes what its like managing a “million dollar dream on a hundred dollar budget!”
Be sure to tune in for a laugh, inspiration, and a powerful word from Pastor Mike Jr.! You don’t want to miss this exclusive interview.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
Related:
Pastor Mike Jr. & Tye Tribbett Lead 2023 Stellar Awards Nominations
Tulsa Pastor Mike Todd Rubbed Spit In Man’s Face, Black Twitter Says Nah Bruh
Devon Franklin Developing Movie Based On Pastor Mike Todd’s ‘Relationship Goals’ Book
Pastor Mike on RSMS: ”Million Dollar Dream on A Hundred Dollar Budget” [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
-
Congratulations, Da Brat Officially Welcomes Da Boy [PHOTOS]
-
Here's Why Cleveland Air Smells Like It's Burning Today
-
Cleveland Mass Shooting: 9 Injured, Suspect Still On The Run
-
Beyonce Wears A Posh Peach Gown To Mother-in-Law Gloria Carter’s Wedding
-
Jill Scott’s Revolutionary Remix Of The Star Spangled Banner
-
Tracee Ellis Ross Poses Topless On Instagram, Twitter Collectively Moans
-
Strippers Robbed Following BET Awards Caught On Tape!?
-
Uh Oh! Naked Pic of Serena Williams Goes Viral!