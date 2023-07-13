Social Media Influencer Facing Racketeering and Murder Charges

CLOSE

Millennials live for the gram, Generation Z wants to be the gram and then there are some that will kill for the gram.

Ashley Grayson became an Internet sensation after claiming to have made $1 million within 40 minutes through her online platform. Using her riches to launch her AM/PM Credit Repair company. Claiming to have made millions through her business coaching company and mentorship. While the Oliver/Olivia Popes of the social media world say she made her money winning a workers comp settlement, which Ashley Grayson didn’t deny.

Now it’s being reported that Ashley Grayson’s antics are even worse, as the social media influencer Ashley Grayson and her husband Joshua Grayson are facing racketeering and murder charges. Ashley Grayson and her husband Joshua Grayson have been formally charged by the United States(that is the FBI) in connection to the murder-for-hire plot that the two allegedly hatched.

Allegedly after lawsuits were filed against Ashley Grayson and her alleged shady business antics, according to court documents, FBI agents informed a victim that Ashley Grayson “on or around” September 26, 2022, that the influencer had attempted to hire a contract killer i.e. a hitman to kill her.

