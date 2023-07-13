It’s Going Down At Midnight, Hollywood Actors’ Union SAG-AFTRA to Strike

CLOSE

Without the writers there isn’t any movies and/or television shows. As of now the writers that make the whole world sing are feeling under valued, picketing for months to no avail, so today the Hollywood union SAG-AFTRA, representing 160000 television and movie actors voted to strike and unless the powers that be give them what they want at midnight the strike is going down.

The strike is expected to grind even more productions to a halt and make it difficult for studios to promote upcoming films and TV shows, with SAG-represented actors unable to do press interviews for their projects, attend premieres or go to film festivals.

Unable to reach a deal with producers, members of The Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists will join up with more than 11,000 already striking film and television writers starting at midnight.

