The Bijou Star Files: The Grand A Cut Barber

Los Angeles Barber Goes Viral After Messages Show He Charges Over $1,000 for Home Haircuts

Alleged screenshots of a leaked iMessage conversation show that a barber from Los Angeles asked over $1,000 to do a haircut at someone’s house. Read More

SAG-AFTRA STRIKENO ACTING, PROMOTING & MORE… Strict Rules for All Union Actors

SAG-AFTRA actors are facing a load of rules as the strike goes into effect … and we’re talking about everything, from acting on camera to even tweeting about projects. Read More

LATTO THREATENS TO ‘BEAT YOUR ASS!!!’When Fans Throws Object

Latto‘s putting her fans on notice — she’s not to be played with when it comes to the trend of people throwing crap onstage, as someone found out during her Rolling Loud Germany set. Read More

WHITE HOUSE MYSTERY COCAINE CASE CLOSED …Secret Service Can’t ID Suspect!!!

Former Secret Service agent Bobby McDonald says the Secret Service doesn’t have video footage of who left their cocaine in the White House because the area where it was found is lacking security cameras. Read More

Los Angeles Hospital Under Federal Civil Rights Investigation For Alleged Mistreatment Of Black Mothers

A civil rights investigation has been launched amid complaints of mistreatment from Black mothers who give birth at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. Read More

SHEIN Named In RICO ‘Racketeering’ & ‘Copyright Infringement’ Lawsuit

Fast fashion brand SHEIN has been named the defendant in a newly-filed 52-page lawsuit. According to The Fashion Law, the suit alleges SHEIN is committing “intellectual property theft from U.S. designers large and small.” Read More

RZA Speaks On Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Naming Their Baby Boy After Him: It’s A Great Honor’

In a new interview with CNN, RZA is speaking on how it was such an honor for Rihanna and A$AP Rocky named their baby boy after him. Read More

Body Cam Footage Gets Released Of LA County Sheriff Punching Woman Holding Her Baby

The use of excessive force by law enforcement officers has once again come under scrutiny after an incident involving a sheriff’s deputy in Palmdale, California. Read More

Kim Kardashian Reportedly Claims Her Skims Company Is Already Worth $4 Billion

Kim Kardashian’s Skims shapewear brand has become a major player in the apparel industry, with its latest fundraising round valuing the company at around $4 billion. Kardashian, who remains the majority owner of the company, has set her sights on an initial public offering (IPO) and is looking to attract mutual funds and family offices to invest in the business. Read More

Lisa Marie Presley’s Cause Of Death Revealed As Bowel Obstruction

Six months following her death, the reason behind Lisa Marie Presley‘s untimely passing has been revealed. Read More

Elon Musk Launches AI Start Up To Compete With ChatGPT Creator

Elon Musk has revealed that he founded an artificial intelligence company to take on ChatGPT-maker, OpenAI. Read More

Wendy Williams’ Ex-Husband Sells His $1.2 Million Florida Home After Judge Denied Alimony Extension

Months after a judge rejected his application for extended alimony from his well-known ex-wife, Wendy Williams, Kevin Hunter is selling his $1.2 million Florida home. Read More

Chicago Neighborhood Testing Out Reparations For Black Residents

A Chicago neighborhood is testing out a reparations program for Black residents who resided in the area during the city’s harsh era of racial discrimination. Read More

Khloé Kardashian Denies Shading Blac Chyna with Dream Comments: She’s ‘Doing the Best She Can’

Khloé Kardashian says meant no shade toward Blac Chyna when she referred to herself as a “third parent” to Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream. Read More

Khloe Kardashian Explains Why She Forgives Tristan Thompson Despite His Multiple Cheating Scandals

Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick met up for dinner on the latest episode of The Kardashians — and addressed some gossip as the drinks kept flowing. Read More

Elon Musk and Twitter Owe $500 Million in Unpaid Severance, New Lawsuit Alleges

A former employee of Twitter is suing the social media company and its owner for $500 million, claiming laid-off workers were not paid all their severance. Read More

Soulja Boy Says He Can’t Pay His Ex The $236k She’s Owed Due To His Million Dollar Tax Debt & Living Expenses

Rapper Soulja Boy is trying to get out of a debt he owes. Read More

Tory Lanez Allegedly Receiving ‘Cruel & Unusual’ Punishment In Jail Due To His ‘Celebrity Status,’ New Attorney Says: ‘He Hadn’t Seen Daylight In Four Months’

An attorney who sought to join Tory Lanez’s defense team is claiming that he’s having a hard time behind bars. Read More

Cleveland ranks as the most stressed city in the US for the 4th straight year, WalletHub survey says

In a WalletHub study of more than 180 cities across the nation, Cleveland topped the list as the one most stressed for the fourth year in a row. Read More

