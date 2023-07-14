The Bijou Star Files: The Grand A Cut Barber

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, July 14, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
Los Angeles Barber Goes Viral After Messages Show He Charges Over $1,000 for Home Haircuts
Alleged screenshots of a leaked iMessage conversation show that a barber from Los Angeles asked over $1,000 to do a haircut at someone’s house. Read More
SAG-AFTRA STRIKENO ACTING, PROMOTING & MORE… Strict Rules for All Union Actors
SAG-AFTRA actors are facing a load of rules as the strike goes into effect … and we’re talking about everything, from acting on camera to even tweeting about projects. Read More
LATTO THREATENS TO ‘BEAT YOUR ASS!!!’When Fans Throws Object
Latto‘s putting her fans on notice — she’s not to be played with when it comes to the trend of people throwing crap onstage, as someone found out during her Rolling Loud Germany set. Read More
WHITE HOUSE MYSTERY COCAINE CASE CLOSED …Secret Service Can’t ID Suspect!!!
Former Secret Service agent Bobby McDonald says the Secret Service doesn’t have video footage of who left their cocaine in the White House because the area where it was found is lacking security cameras. Read More
Los Angeles Hospital Under Federal Civil Rights Investigation For Alleged Mistreatment Of Black Mothers
A civil rights investigation has been launched amid complaints of mistreatment from Black mothers who give birth at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. Read More
SHEIN Named In RICO ‘Racketeering’ & ‘Copyright Infringement’ Lawsuit
Fast fashion brand SHEIN has been named the defendant in a newly-filed 52-page lawsuit. According to The Fashion Law, the suit alleges SHEIN is committing “intellectual property theft from U.S. designers large and small.” Read More
RZA Speaks On Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Naming Their Baby Boy After Him: It’s A Great Honor’
In a new interview with CNN, RZA is speaking on how it was such an honor for Rihanna and A$AP Rocky named their baby boy after him. Read More
Body Cam Footage Gets Released Of LA County Sheriff Punching Woman Holding Her Baby
The use of excessive force by law enforcement officers has once again come under scrutiny after an incident involving a sheriff’s deputy in Palmdale, California. Read More
Kim Kardashian Reportedly Claims Her Skims Company Is Already Worth $4 Billion
Kim Kardashian’s Skims shapewear brand has become a major player in the apparel industry, with its latest fundraising round valuing the company at around $4 billion. Kardashian, who remains the majority owner of the company, has set her sights on an initial public offering (IPO) and is looking to attract mutual funds and family offices to invest in the business. Read More
Lisa Marie Presley’s Cause Of Death Revealed As Bowel Obstruction
Six months following her death, the reason behind Lisa Marie Presley‘s untimely passing has been revealed. Read More
Elon Musk Launches AI Start Up To Compete With ChatGPT Creator
Elon Musk has revealed that he founded an artificial intelligence company to take on ChatGPT-maker, OpenAI. Read More
Wendy Williams’ Ex-Husband Sells His $1.2 Million Florida Home After Judge Denied Alimony Extension
Months after a judge rejected his application for extended alimony from his well-known ex-wife, Wendy Williams, Kevin Hunter is selling his $1.2 million Florida home. Read More
Chicago Neighborhood Testing Out Reparations For Black Residents
A Chicago neighborhood is testing out a reparations program for Black residents who resided in the area during the city’s harsh era of racial discrimination. Read More
Khloé Kardashian Denies Shading Blac Chyna with Dream Comments: She’s ‘Doing the Best She Can’
Khloé Kardashian says meant no shade toward Blac Chyna when she referred to herself as a “third parent” to Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream. Read More
Khloe Kardashian Explains Why She Forgives Tristan Thompson Despite His Multiple Cheating Scandals
Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick met up for dinner on the latest episode of The Kardashians — and addressed some gossip as the drinks kept flowing. Read More
Elon Musk and Twitter Owe $500 Million in Unpaid Severance, New Lawsuit Alleges
A former employee of Twitter is suing the social media company and its owner for $500 million, claiming laid-off workers were not paid all their severance. Read More
Soulja Boy Says He Can’t Pay His Ex The $236k She’s Owed Due To His Million Dollar Tax Debt & Living Expenses
Rapper Soulja Boy is trying to get out of a debt he owes. Read More
Tory Lanez Allegedly Receiving ‘Cruel & Unusual’ Punishment In Jail Due To His ‘Celebrity Status,’ New Attorney Says: ‘He Hadn’t Seen Daylight In Four Months’
An attorney who sought to join Tory Lanez’s defense team is claiming that he’s having a hard time behind bars. Read More
Cleveland ranks as the most stressed city in the US for the 4th straight year, WalletHub survey says
In a WalletHub study of more than 180 cities across the nation, Cleveland topped the list as the one most stressed for the fourth year in a row. Read More
The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am
-
Congratulations, Da Brat Officially Welcomes Da Boy [PHOTOS]
-
Cleveland Mass Shooting: 9 Injured, Suspect Still On The Run
-
Beyonce Wears A Posh Peach Gown To Mother-in-Law Gloria Carter’s Wedding
-
Jill Scott’s Revolutionary Remix Of The Star Spangled Banner
-
‘Park Ranger Karen’ Fired After Harassing Black Resident Trying To Fish In His Neighborhood
-
Ohio: Pizza Delivery Man Accused Of Fatal Shooting In Road Rage Incident
-
Cleveland: Car Splits In Half After Hitting Pole, 1 Dead
-
Tracee Ellis Ross Poses Topless On Instagram, Twitter Collectively Moans