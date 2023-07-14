From ATL’s iconic Dungeon Family to his El-P-assisted work in Run The Jewels, Killer Mike has proven in every way possible that Southern rap culture owes him a debt for the foundation that he’s helped laid down over the past 20 years and counting.
He’s also a proven solo star in his own right, dropping six projects within the past two decades that have only gotten better as he moves along. His latest, the self-titled 2023 effort Michael released last month, even got him on the road again with the High & Holy Tour currently making its way across America.
RELATED: Ryan Cameron Uncensored – Tameka Foster Is Fighting To Drain Georgia’s Lake Lanier
Ryan Cameron Uncensored had to have the big homie in for a conversation while in The A for a tour stop at The Tabernacle. Ryan of course was a bit uneasy about the choice of venue — more on that later! — but Mike assured everyone that angels would be presiding over the event and many others in the month-long marathon. They also talked about making the music he loves versus what’s popular, and why he’s only beginning on his journey as a virtual new artist altogether.
Watch the full interview with Killer Mike below on Ryan Cameron Uncensored, and cop tickets to the High & Holy Tour right now by clicking here:
- Killer Mike Thinks Meek Mill’s Naked Bus Ad Is Art [VIDEO]
- The Revolt Summit On Race: T.I., Killer Mike, Candace Owens [Full Video]
- The Art Of Rap: Hip-Hop’s Unique Relationship With The Obama White House
The post Ryan Cameron Uncensored: Killer Mike On Self-Titled Success, ‘High & Holy Tour’ And Making Generational Statements In Music appeared first on Black America Web.
Ryan Cameron Uncensored: Killer Mike On Self-Titled Success, ‘High & Holy Tour’ And Making Generational Statements In Music was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Congratulations, Da Brat Officially Welcomes Da Boy [PHOTOS]
-
Cleveland Mass Shooting: 9 Injured, Suspect Still On The Run
-
Beyonce Wears A Posh Peach Gown To Mother-in-Law Gloria Carter’s Wedding
-
Jill Scott’s Revolutionary Remix Of The Star Spangled Banner
-
‘Park Ranger Karen’ Fired After Harassing Black Resident Trying To Fish In His Neighborhood
-
Ohio: Pizza Delivery Man Accused Of Fatal Shooting In Road Rage Incident
-
Cleveland: Car Splits In Half After Hitting Pole, 1 Dead
-
Tracee Ellis Ross Poses Topless On Instagram, Twitter Collectively Moans