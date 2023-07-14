Video Released Of LA Sheriff Punching A Mother Holding A 3 Week Old Baby

CLOSE

On July 13, 2022, in Palmdale, California. Los Angeles deputies stopped a car driving without its headlights on, smelled alcohol, and encountered a male driver, four women and three infants who were held in their mother’s arms without car seats.

The driver was arrested, and they women in the car were told their children were going yo be taken from them. The women wanted to call someone to come and get their baby. But according to the video that wasn’t an option for Deputies. Deputies take one of the women’s baby then move toward one of the woman holding a 3 week old baby and attempt to get the baby, when she told the deputies, “I’m not about to let you take my baby,”

The deputies then surround the woman blocking the body cam, when you hear the mother yelling “You’re breaking his leg” then two punches were thrown before the woman was cuffed.

Authorities have now released video of the incident. (see below)

At a news conference, Sheriff Robert Luna said he found the punching “completely unacceptable” and has sent the case to the county district attorney’s office, which will decide whether to file criminal charges against the deputy.

WARNING THIS VIDEO IS DISTURBING.