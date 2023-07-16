Ari Lennox is without a doubt ne of our favorite fashion girls and knows how to appy the pressure with every style she rocks. Over the weekend, the R&B crooner posed for Instagram in an all gold look that had her looking like a beautiful goddess while giving us style and body goals in the process.
If there’s one thing that Ari is going to do, it’s serve a look! What do you think about Ari’s fashionable ensemble? Did she nail it?
DON’T MISS…
Ari Lennox Wears A Custom Jolleson Corset For Her Broccoli Fest Performance And We’re Green With Envy
As She Should: Ari Lennox Is Trending Just For Being Beautiful
Ari Lennox Spices Up Coachella In A Red Custom Crystal Jolleson Bodysuit
Ari Lennox Looked Like A Goddess In An Albina Dyla Dress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
-
Congratulations, Da Brat Officially Welcomes Da Boy [PHOTOS]
-
Cleveland Mass Shooting: 9 Injured, Suspect Still On The Run
-
Beyonce Wears A Posh Peach Gown To Mother-in-Law Gloria Carter’s Wedding
-
‘Park Ranger Karen’ Fired After Harassing Black Resident Trying To Fish In His Neighborhood
-
Jill Scott’s Revolutionary Remix Of The Star Spangled Banner
-
Ohio: Pizza Delivery Man Accused Of Fatal Shooting In Road Rage Incident
-
Krispy Kreme Offering A Dozen Donuts For $0.86! Here's The Code
-
Cleveland: Car Splits In Half After Hitting Pole, 1 Dead