Alfredas kicks off the week with all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.
Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!
She has the latest on what’s really going on between Mike Epps and Kevin Hart, a crazy story from Dr. Dre, how Kelly Roland messed up with Beyonce, and more
The post Hot Off The Wire: Dr Dre Shares a Crazy Story and More! appeared first on Black America Web.
Hot Off The Wire: Dr Dre Shares a Crazy Story and More! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Congratulations, Da Brat Officially Welcomes Da Boy [PHOTOS]
-
Cleveland Mass Shooting: 9 Injured, Suspect Still On The Run
-
Beyonce Wears A Posh Peach Gown To Mother-in-Law Gloria Carter’s Wedding
-
‘Park Ranger Karen’ Fired After Harassing Black Resident Trying To Fish In His Neighborhood
-
Jill Scott’s Revolutionary Remix Of The Star Spangled Banner
-
Ohio: Pizza Delivery Man Accused Of Fatal Shooting In Road Rage Incident
-
Krispy Kreme Offering A Dozen Donuts For $0.86! Here's The Code
-
Cleveland: Car Splits In Half After Hitting Pole, 1 Dead