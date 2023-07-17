The Bijou Star Files: Carlee Russell’s Boyfriend Speaks

CLOSE

CARLEE RUSSELL BOYFRIEND SAYS SHE WAS KIDNAPPED …Fought for Her Life

Carlee Russell‘s boyfriend is explicitly stating what most everyone has assumed about her disappearance — declaring definitively that she was, indeed, kidnapped. Read More

VIDEO: CARLEE RUSSELL FOUND AFTER GOING MISSING FOR 3 DAYS

Carlee Russell has been found. She returned home Saturday night by walking up to her home and banging on the door. She was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. There are reports someone dropped her off at the house and she was in shock. Read More

DISNEY’S ‘HAUNTED MANSION’ MOVIE CAST SKIPS PREMIERE… 1st Screening Post-Strike

Awkwardness was in the air at Disneyland this weekend, where the studio forged ahead with their “Haunted Mansion” premiere amid the SAG strike … without any of the cast in sight. Read More

ACTRESS, SINGER JANE BIRKIN DEAD AT 76 …Inspired Birkin Handbag

Jane Birkin, the English singer, actor, and style icon known for her 60’s style, died on Sunday, July 16 at the age of 76. Read More

DRAKE, 21 SAVAGE ANNA WINTOUR UGLY CLONE ON TOUR So How Do You Like Them Apples?!?

Drake and 21 Savage must still feel a certain way about Anna Wintour and Vogue on the heels of their nasty lawsuit … using what appears to be an ugly visual of the fashion giant on their latest tour. Read More

LIVE-ACTION ‘SNOW WHITE’ 7 DWARVES MORPH INTO NORMS …After Dinklage Complaint

The new live-action “Snow White” movie is sure gonna look different from what most people remember about the fairy tale classic — ’cause there are hardly any dwarves to be found. Read More

TIKTOK CHEMICAL PEELBURN VICTIM AWARDED $1 MILLION

Neyo White, the TikToker who says an infamous chemical peel led to severe burns, is now feeling like a million bucks … ’cause he just scored a huge payday in court. Read More

ROBERT DE NIRO GRANDSON TOOK FAKE OXY PILLS LACED WITH FENTANYL …Chilling Warnings From Drug Dealer

Cops say Robert De Niro‘s grandson ingested fake oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl, and even though his alleged dealer knew the pills could kill … she sold them anyway. Read More

‘BOTCHED’ STAR TERRY DUBROWLISA MARIE PRESLEY’S DEATH SHOULD BE WEIGHT LOSS, OZEMPIC WARNING… Here’s How It Killed Her

Dr. Terry Dubrow says weight loss surgery ultimately turned out to be a fatal decision for Lisa Marie Presley … offering a warning to everyone in Hollywood, and beyond. Read More

DR. DRE Refused To Produce MJ, Prince & Stevie …I’M BETTER WITH ROOKIES!!!

Michael Jackson and Prince are two names almost guaranteed to be on every artist’s collab wishlist … but not Dr. Dre‘s! Read More

BLAC CHYNA I’M HAPPY DREAM HAS VILLAGE RAISING HER… All Love with Khloe

Angela White, formerly Blac Chyna, is thrilled her daughter with Rob Kardashian has lots of people looking after her … including her auntie Khloe Kardashian. Read More

LISTEN: Future Appears To Diss Russell Wilson In New Collab With Quavo

Future has seemingly dissed Russell Wilson in a rap bar, rapping ‘f*** Russell’ on his new “Turn Yo Clic Up” collab with Quavo, which dropped on Friday (Jul. 14). Read More

U.S. Sets ‘Ghastly’ New Record For Most Mass Killings Within A Six-Month Period

The United States set a grim milestone last month after recording the most mass killings within a six-month period since 2006, figures show. Read More

Ain’t Done Yet! Biden Administration To Forgive $39B In Student Loans After SCOTUS Rejected Initial Plan

About two weeks after the Supreme Court shot down its initial forgiveness plan, the Biden Administration is moving to wipe out $39B in student loans for 804,000 people. Read More

JT Launches Resource Website To Help Formerly Incarcerated Women Reintegrate Back Into Society

JT has announced a “No Bars Reform” mission to help formerly incarcerated women successfully integrate back into society after prison. Read More

Kelly Rowland Speaks On Lingering ‘Trauma’ After Sony Ax: ‘One Of The Most Hurtful Moments Of My Life’

From her Destiny’s Child days to her solo era and beyond, Kelly Rowland is reflecting on some of the setbacks she faced throughout her career. Read More

Teen Mother Charged After Reportedly Giving Her 9-Month-Old Infant A Fentanyl-Laced Baby Bottle

Police in Florida have arrested a teenage mother in the death of her 9-month-old infant after she allegedly gave the child a fentanyl-laced baby bottle. Read More

OMG! 11-Year-Old Detroit Girl Has Acid Thrown On Her During Playground Argument

An 11-year-old girl named Deaira Summers was viciously attacked with acid during a playground argument in Detroit, it has been revealed. Read More

Detroit Police Commissioner Resigns After Being Caught With Prostitute

Detroit police commissioner Bryan Ferguson has resigned from the Board of Police Commissioners after being cited for “indecent obscene conduct” Wednesday morning. Read More

Fans Are Concerned About Zion Williamson’s Well-Being After Posting Biggie Lyrics To His Instagram

NBA fans are concerned about Zion Williamson’s well being after the basketball star posted lyrics from Biggie’s “Ready To Die” album. Read More

Kevin McCall Ordered To Pay $1.5 Million To His Ex Over Alleged Freeway Assault

Looks like Kevin McCall has been ordered to pay for an alleged assault that took place on a freeway back in 2019 — and it’s going to cost him $1.5 million to settle the debt! Read More

Goldie Hawn Reveals Why She & Kurt Russell Have No Intentions Of Getting Married After 40 Years Of Dating

Dang! After 40 years of dating, actors Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have yet to get married, and according to Hawn, they have zero intentions on doing so. Read More

Houston Announces Syphilis Outbreak, 128 Percent Rise in Cases Among Women

The Houston Health Department has seen a significant rise syphilis cases in the city and Harris County. Read More

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Launches A “For Members Only” Credit Union

Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA), the pioneering Black sorority, has once again created history by successfully establishing its very own credit union. This remarkable accomplishment makes AKA the first Greek letter organization to achieve such a milestone. Read More

Rev. Jesse Jackson Retires As The Head Of The Rainbow PUSH Coalition After Serving More Than 50 Years In Leadership

Rev. Jesse Jackson announces that he’s stepping down as the head of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition. Read More

Kevin Hart and Mike Epps Bury the Hatchet After Yearslong Comedy Feud

After years of social media warfare, the two comedians have ended their feud. Read More

Nick Cannon ‘Wants to Get Back’ With Ex-Wife Mariah Carey, Misfires In Wooing Songstress: Sources

He can’t let go. Read More

Say What Now? Most Tinder Users Are in Relationships or Married, According to Survey

Not having any real dating luck on Tinder? Well, it could be because most of the ‘available’ prospects are already in a relationship — or married. Read More

Tokyo Toni Shows Off Bruised Eye After Allegedly Being Hit w/ A Cup By A Starbuck’s Employee

Internet personality Tokyo Toni is speaking out about her not so pleasant visit to Starbuck’s recently. Read More

QUAVO & LORI HARVEY NOT DATING, L.A. RUN-IN JUST COINCIDENCE… He Was All About Biz

The Quavo and Lori Harvey dating rumor’s been fueled by a couple of misleading photos — and we’ve learned all they really have in common right now is the same taste in restaurants. Read More

