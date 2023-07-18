The Bijou Star Files: 4 Year Old Wants To Change His Nationality

CLOSE

Kid Who Went Viral for Wanting to Be Mexican Meets Mexico National Soccer Team, Gets Quesadillas and Jersey

The 4-year-old’s mother posted a TikTok of her son having a tantrum because he wants to be Mexican since he “eats quesadillas.” Read More

WIZ KHALIFA HIGH EXPECTATIONS FOR FIRST PITCH… ‘Finna Get Stoned AF’

Wiz Khalifa is getting ready to throw that high cheese when he takes the mound at the Pirates game … ’cause the rapper says he’s planning on being “stoned af” for the ceremonial first pitch. Read More

SOFIA VERGARA & JOE MANGANIELLO DIVORCING …After 7 Years

It’s splitsville for Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello — as the couple just announced they’re throwing in the towel on their marriage … and going their separate ways. Read More

LINDSAY LOHAN WELCOMES FIRST BABY!!!

Lindsay Lohan is officially a mama for the very first time … giving birth to her baby boy. Read More

KYLIE JENNER, JORDYN WOODSHANGING OUT PRIVATELY FOR OVER A YEAR …Khloe Never Forced Them Apart After Tristan Drama

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods have been spending time together and working on mending their relationship for over a year … Read More

CARNELL TATE MOTHER OF OSU RECEIVER KILLED… In Chicago Drive-By Shooting

Ohio State freshman receiver Carnell Tate‘s mother was tragically killed in a shooting on Sunday. She was just 40 years old. Read More

ALEX MURDAUGH SHIRTLESS SELFIES FROM PRISON

Alex Murdaugh‘s two life sentences in prison are going by in a flash, and by that … we mean the flash of a camera, ’cause the guy’s apparently taking pictures of himself in the clink. Read More

BILL GATES NOPE, I’M NOT GETTIN’ HITCHED Not Yet, Anyway

Just when it looked like Bill Gates was about to join Jeff Bezos in the Recently Engaged Billionaires Club — we’ve learned it just ain’t happening … at least not yet. Read More

TOUR DE FRANCE FAN TAKING ‘SELFIE’ CAUSES HUGE CRASH… Wiped Out 15+ Riders

An oblivious fan seemingly trying to take a selfie caused a massive crash at the Tour de France on Sunday, extending their arm/phone and making contact with a competitor, wiping out over a dozen riders! Read More

BEBE REXHA PUTS BOYFRIEND ON BLAST …For Weight Gain Text

Bebe Rexha is putting her boyfriend on blast for fat-shaming her while they were texting. Read More

CARDI B & OFFSET MARIO-THEMED BDAY PARTY FOR KULTURE… All Smiles After Nasty Cheating Claims

Offset & Cardi B are lookin’ to be back to normal after some explosive cheating claims … because they were both having a blast at their daughter’s 5th birthday party. Read More

FBI: Cross-Dressing ‘Sticky Note Bandit’ Wanted After Robbing 3 Banks In 9 Days

The FBI is on the hunt for a man dubbed the “Sticky Note Bandit,” as he’s robbed numerous banks in Houston, Texas, in the span of only nine days. Read More

Tiktoker Claims Her SKIMS Bodysuit Saved Her Life After Being Shot Four Times

A tiktoker is currently going viral after revealing a tragic story about how Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS bodysuit saved her life after being shot four times. Read More

Waka Flocka Opens Up About Dating Post-Divorce, Asks Mom to Stop Sending ‘Potential Daughter-in-Laws’

Waka shared his thoughts on what it’s been like hitting the dating market after his and Tammy Rivera’s divorce last year, saying he’s “been thru way too much to settle.” Read More

Chris Brown Demands Mental Examination from Ex-Housekeeper in Vicious Dog Attack Battle

Chris Brown is requesting that his ex-housekeeper, Patricia Avila, undergo a mental examination after she claimed to have suffered emotional distress from witnessing an alleged dog attack involving the singer’s pet. Read More

Lil Baby Taps Teyana Taylor to Serve as Creative Director on His “It’s Only Us Tour”

Teyana Taylor is on an impressive tear in the music industry, and she’s showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Read More

Dr. Dre Says Older Artists Hating on Current State of Rap Sound Like ‘Somebody’s F*cking Grandfather’

Dr. Dre recently appeared on an episode of Kevin Hart’s “Hart to Heart,” where he discussed what music he currently listens to.Read More

Lori Harvey Proves She’s Still Going Strong with Damson Idris After Shutting Down Quavo Dating Rumors

Lori Harvey is not here for more dating rumors. Read More

Jadakiss Seemingly Hints At Estranged Friendship w/ Kanye West, Says Being Around Him Isn’t As ‘Awesome’ As It Used To Be

Rapper Jadakiss wants the old Kanye West back! Read More

Laid-Off Employees Of Twitter Africa Team ‘Ghosted’ Without Severance Pay Or Benefits

It looks like Elon Musk is involved in yet another scandal. Read More

“P-Valley” Star Tyler Lepley’s Ex Goes On Rant After Miracle Watts Comments “My Girl” Under Picture Of Her Daughter w/ The Actor: ‘We Are Not A Blended Family’

The mother of actor Tyler Lepley’s first two children is once again airing out their family drama. Read More

WYCLEF JEAN A Fugees Film Would Be Nice BUT WE GOTTA FINISH OUR STORY FIRST!!!

Pras is doing A-OK in spite of his recent conviction for criminal conspiracy … at least, that’s the update Wyclef Jean is sharing about his fellow artist. Read More

Jamie Foxx Reportedly Threw a Party at Rehab Facility in Chicago to Celebrate His Recovery

Jamie Foxx’s recovery is still ongoing, but according to a new report the actor threw a party at the rehabilitation facility in Chicago he’s he has been attending to celebrate his progress. Read More

Not So Fast: Viral Video Showing Argument Over Splitting $4,600 Restaurant Bill Was Staged

A viral video has prompted a debate about group dinners and the proper way to split the bill (or not) — but people should know the video is a total fake. Read More

