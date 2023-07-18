Carlee Russell’s Parents Speak Out

CLOSE

On Thursday 25 year old Carlee Russell called 911 in Alabama to report a toddler walking on the side of I-459 South. Carlee Russell. Carlee then pulled over to check on the toddler and called a family member. When police arrived at the scene they found Carlee Russell’s car, some of her belongings and her cell phone, but Carlee Russell and the toddler was no where to be found.

Prayers were answered when Carlee Russell returned home Saturday. Unfortunately speculation came with her return. What happened to Carlee Russell and how did she find her way home?

Carlee Russell’s boyfriend spoke out on her behalf saying “All I asked from everyone right now is to be respectful of Carlee’s situation. She was literally fighting for her life for 48 hours,“

Carlee Russell’s parents are now shedding a little light on what happened.

Talitha and Carlos Russell, the parents of Carlethia “Carlee” Russell, in an exclusive with NBC said their daughter was abducted, and they believe her abductor is “absolutely” still at large.

According to the Russell’s, Carlee wasn’t in good shape when she returned home on Saturday, and is working with authorities.

“There were moments when she physically had to fight for her life, and there were moments when she had to mentally fight for her life,” and now “She’s having to deal with the trauma of people just making completely false allegations about her,”

Take a listen to the video below