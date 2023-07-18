Listen Live
Bas “Passport Bros” ft J Cole Ready to Takeoff

Published on July 18, 2023

Dreamville Overtime at The Filmore

“Passports Bros” Bas ft. J Cole.  Bas wrote on Twitter. “We Only Talk About Real S*** When We’re F****ed Up — album coming soon.”

The single will be a part of Bas’ forthcoming album, We Only Talk About Real S*** When We’re F***ed Up.

Do you have your Passport?

