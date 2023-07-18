Op-ED: Why Marjorie Taylor Greene Comparing Joe Biden To LBJ Is Interesting (And Kind Of Racist)

CLOSE

If anyone ever needed an example of hard-right conservatives being out of touch with literally everyone except hard-right conservatives, they needn’t look any further than Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s rant comparing President Joe Biden to former President Lyndon B. Johnson.

On Sunday, Greene spoke at a conservative conference in Florida put on by Turning Point USA, a right-wing organization that pretends it’s not a white nationalist advocacy group founded by a mediocre white man who failed to graduate from community college but thinks successful Black women who went to Ivy League schools “had to go steal a white person’s slot.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene characterized Biden as a “Democrat socialist” who wants to complete the work started by Johnson and President Franklin D. Roosevelt by addressing issues such as “education, medical care, urban problems, rural poverty, transportation. Medicare, Medicaid, food stamps and welfare.” She also said Biden was looking to complete the “largest public investment in social infrastructure and environmental programs,” which she credited the aforementioned presidents with pioneering.

So, obviously, every non-conservative in America, including Biden, considered this to be one of the most “don’t threaten me with a good time” speeches ever written.

Seriously, what did MTG even think she was doing here? I mean, I get that conservatives think “socialism” is an unholy demon-summoning word that will cause an army of zombie welfare recipients to rise from their coffins and start stealing everyone’s money while the Founding Fathers roll over in their graves (actually, all you’d have to say is “Black people are equal to white people” for the founders to do that), but how is it not obvious that everyone outside of dimwitted MAGA cult is going to view what Greene thought was an insult as an endorsement for Biden’s second term?

Anyway, since the thin space between MTG’s eyes accurately represents the size of her critical thinking capacity, it’s not surprising or interesting that she thought she was hurting Biden by making him out to be the Mother Teresa of executive legislators. What I do find interesting is that Greene, your favorite white nationalist’s favorite white nationalist, seems completely oblivious to the fact that she’s comparing Biden in a negative way to the president who signed the 1964 Civil Rights Act and the 1965 Voting Rights Act.

Now, before I go any further, let me just say I’m not here praising LBJ as Black people’s commander-in-white-saviorism because he was still a racist just as Abraham Lincoln was still a racist when he signed the Emancipation Proclamation. For that matter, I’m not here to praise Biden, the co-author of the 1994 Crime Bill whose history of saying racist things rivals that of any of his Republican opponents in the upcoming 2024 presidential race.

All I’m saying is it’s interesting how white Republicans never pass on an opportunity to mention that Democrats advocated for slavery, Jim Crow and the KKK, yet it’s the current GOP that seemingly stands against everything the abolitionist and civil rights movements fought for. (Just look at the way Republicans dry-hump the Confederate flag and fight against the tearing down of Confederate monuments because their heroes’ legacies need to be preserved at all costs.)

Then again, maybe Marjorie Taylor Greene simply didn’t know the extent of Johnson’s history. The woman who mistook a Union monument clearly labeled as a Union monument for a Conservative monument is certainly no history buff (or reading buff or math buff or science buff—look, there’s just nothing intellectually buff about her).

Or maybe, MTG heard about the time LBJ blamed “white America” for the “breakdown of the negro family structure” and she dismissed him as an advocate for socialism’s evil reverse-racist cousin critical race theory, which she loves to hate and loves, even more, to lie about.

Of course, that wouldn’t be surprising since white conservatives also praise Martin Luther Kiing Jr. as an anti-CRT advocate for colorblind America when, in reality, MLK actually said plenty of disparaging things about white people during his life.

By the way, MLK is the guy who worked closely with LBJ to get civil rights legislation passed.

Maybe MTG forgot about that too.

Or maybe she’s just racist.

SEE ALSO:

Video Shows Marjorie Taylor Greene Calling Lauren Boebert A ‘Little B***h’ On The House Floor: Report

Marjorie Taylor Greene Laughably Claims White Supremacist Protest In Texas Was ‘Fed Operation’

The post Op-ED: Why Marjorie Taylor Greene Comparing Joe Biden To LBJ Is Interesting (And Kind Of Racist) appeared first on NewsOne.

Op-ED: Why Marjorie Taylor Greene Comparing Joe Biden To LBJ Is Interesting (And Kind Of Racist) was originally published on newsone.com