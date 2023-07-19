Hall of Famer Edgerrin James On Current Climate For NFL Running Backs

CLOSE

Earlier this week in the NFL we saw a few big name running backs not come to an agreement with their current teams on contract extensions. Running backs Saquon Barkley (New York Giants), Josh Jacobs (Las Vegas Raiders) and Tony Pollard (Dallas Cowboys) will now play 2023 on the franchise tag or risk sitting out a full season if they don’t.

I always understood the business-side of the NFL. That’s why you can’t get your feeling involved because it is a business and people are going to do what’s in the best interest of themselves, whether that’s players, coaches, or the front office. – Edgerrin James on not letting his emotions enter into contract negotations

It’s the latest example of the running back position being devalued across the league. We’ve already seen Austin Ekeler have to renegotiate his contract with the Chargers so he can hit free agency sooner, Dalvin Cook outright released by the Vikings, Ezekiel Elliott still searching for a landing sport, it’s a position with seemingly endless change, whether it be wear and tear or teams just not wanting to invest large sums of money in guys when they can go for a cheaper, younger option.

Hall of Fame running back and beloved Indianapolis Colt Edgerrin James has been there and done that.

On Wednesday’s edition of Kevin & Query he joined to discuss the current landscape of the position in the NFL, his thoughts on the franchise tag, Jonathan Taylor’s current situation with the Colts, Anthony Richardson and a whole lot more!

