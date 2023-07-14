3 Charged In Drive By Shooting That Killed 9 Year Old In Silverton

A 9-year-old girl was killed on Monday after a drive-by shooting into a Silverton home. Three suspects are now in custody.
The shooting is believed to be in retaliation for some sort of drug-related crime. Police say 30 rounds were fired into the home, but that the man the suspects were allegedly looking for was not inside.
9-year-old Da’Myiah Barton-Pickens was fatally struck inside the house.
Qasseem Dixon, 25, and Ryan Brown, 27, were arrested and charged with Barton-Pickens murder. Dixon has a bond of $2.5 million.
A third person, Demario Williams, 22, has also been arrested. He’s being accused of trying to help Dixon and Brown cover up the murder.
Information from WLWT5 was used in this post. To read their report, [click here].
