Police Can’t Verify Carlee Russell’s Story [VIDEO]

On Thursday 25 year old Carlee Russell called 911 in Alabama to report a toddler walking on the side of I-459 South. Carlee Russell. Carlee then pulled over to check on the toddler and called a family member. When police arrived at the scene they found Carlee Russell’s car, some of her belongings and her cell phone, but Carlee Russell and the toddler was no where to be found.

Since Carlee Russell returned home we have heard from her boyfriend and her parents. Today police held a press conference giving the details about the mysterious disappearance/reappearance of Carlee Russell, in the form of a timeline and the playing of her 911 call.

According to police Carlee Russell said that she was taken from the side of the road and placed in the back of tractor trailer before escaping then being put in a car by a man and possibly a woman. Police say that Carlee said that her cloths were removed and then she thinks pictures were taken of her.

Police then said that they retrieved her search history from her cell phone in which she allegedly did an internet search around the time of her disappearance, of a movie titled ‘Taken’, weather you can be charged for an Amber Alert research, how to take money from a cash register without get caught and information about a one way bus ticket from Birmingham to Nashville, plus more. Police continued to say that they requested to speak with Carlee a second time but Carlee has not granted their request. Inclosing police say they have been unable to verify Carlee Russell’s story.

