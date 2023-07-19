The Bijou Star Files: Jay-Z Earns a Chapter In Black History

CLOSE

Jay-Z Is Now the First Black Man With 10 Multi-Platinum Solo Albums

Hov's 'The Blueprint 3' and 'The Black Album' received new RIAA certifications last week. Counting collaborative projects, the 53-year-old has 12 LPs that have gone double-platinum or better.

Serena Williams Daughter Olympia Calls Out Tennis Stars’ Hairstyle: ‘It’s a Wig’!

Serena Williams' daughter Olympia isn't afraid to drop some truth bombs!

LIL DURK Cancels Tour Dates, Rolling Loud AS HEALTH ISSUES CONTINUE

Lil Durk's health issues appear to run deeper than what his team has stated publicly … as the rapper's now been forced to pull the plug on several tour dates as well as his appearance at Rolling Loud.

JASON ALDEAN DENIES HIS SONG IS PRO-LYNCHING …As Music Video Causes Uproar Online

Jason Aldean is speaking out after being accused of putting out a racially-charged music video … and while the internet's outraged with his video, Jason is defending the lyrics.

TUPAC SHAKUR Cops Search Vegas-Area Home …IN CONNECTION WITH RAPPER’S MURDER

Pac's stepbrother, Mopreme, tells us, "I'm really not impressed with this late in the game effort.

POST MALONE PERFORMING AT TIMES SQUARE’S TSX STAGE… 1st Artist To Do It!!!

Post Malone ended up hitting the stage around 5:30 PM ET … the performance drew thousands of fans down below, and he played a mix of old hits and songs off his upcoming album.

SUSPECTED GILGO BEACH SERIAL KILLER REX HEUERMANN MAY HAVE HAD FEMALE COHORT… Victims’ Family Lawyer Claims

The suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer may have had a female accomplice for the 3 victims … at least according to a lawyer representing the families.

DJ Khaled Reveals He And Wife Nicole Tuck Are ‘Praying, Trying’ To Have A Daughter

DJ Khaled revealed he and his wife, Nicole Tuck, are trying to have a baby girl after having two boys;

Shein Got Hit With a RICO Lawsuit. How Is That Possible?

Fordham Fashion Law Institute founder and director Susan Scafidi breaks down the recent lawsuit against fast fashion retailer Shein.

Ebro Darden Calls Out Drake for Staying Silent on Black Issues, Social Media Responds

The radio host claimed he was referring to Drake dissing Childish Gambino and his track "This Is America."

Emergency Evacuation Slide Crashes Into Backyard After Falling From Plane

According to an FAA rep, maintenance workers noticed the missing slide when the plane landed at the Chicago airport.

“Taco Tuesday” Trademark War Ends After Taco John’s Surrenders to Taco Bell

Taco John's said they will no longer duke it out over their "Taco Tuesday" trademark phrase because the regional chain doesn't want to fork over the legal fees that come with its fight against Taco Bell.

Latto Links Up With Wingstop for New Lemon Herb Remix Flavor & Meal

Latto continues to be in her bag, recently securing yet another deal, this time with Wingstop.

Trey Songz Seeks Dismissal of Sexual Assault Case Amid Bribery Allegations

Trey Songz is currently fighting a sexual assault lawsuit and is seeking to dismiss the case entirely. He asserts that the alleged victim is lying about his alleged attempt to bribe her.

Usher Asks Quavo If It’s Cool to ‘Serenade’ His Rumored Girlfriend at Las Vegas Show [Video]

Usher is trying a new approach when serenading women at his Las Vegas residency shows.

Nene Leakes’ Son Arrested for Felony Possession of Fentanyl, Allegedly Told Police He Was His Younger Brother Brentt

Former 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star NeNe Leakes' son, Bryson (Brice) Bryant, was arrested earlier this month after police allegedly found drugs on him.

Georgia Supreme Court Denies Trump Bid to Derail Fulton County Election Probe

Former President Donald Trump's bid to end Fulton County's investigation into his attempt to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia didn't go his way.

John Amos’ Son Kelly “K.C.” Amos Reportedly Arrested For Terroristic Threats Weeks After Being Removed As The Actor’s Medical Power Of Attorney

John Amos's son Kelly "K.C." Amos has reportedly been arrested!

Chad OchoCinco Slams The Idea Of Men Needing To Spend $300 On The First Date: ‘I Am Extremely Cheap & Financially Conscious’

Former NFL star Chad "OchoCinco" Johnson isn't the type to spend a bag on the first date!

LAMAR ODOM I’M STARTING NEW BIZ FOR SENIOR LIVING …My Grandma Inspired Me!!!

Lamar Odom is expanding his business portfolio … his newest venture aims to find affordable living for seniors in California, and he's crediting his grandmother with the assist.

TIGER WOODS EX-GF DROPS $30 MILLION LAWSUIT

Tiger Woods is no longer being sued for allegedly cooking up a scheme to toss his ex-girlfriend out of his home after they broke up.

Why a third indictment of Trump could be such a profound stain on his legacy

Few citizens face the kind of perfect storm of legal threats engulfing Donald Trump .

