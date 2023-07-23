Win Free Festival Of Laughs Tickets!

WZAK has your chance to win free tickets to Festival Of Laughs in Cleveland!
For your chance to win, text keyword 93COMEDY to 23845!
From Playhouse Square:
Get ready for an uproarious evening of laughter at the highly anticipated Festival of Laughs, coming to Playhouse Square in Cleveland at 8 p.m. on Nov. 11. The show features a star-studded lineup of renowned comedians, including Sommore, Lavell Crawford, Bruce Bruce, Joe Torry and Special K. With their perfect blend of humor and charm, these world-class comedians each bring their own unique comedic style that offers something for everyone.
-
OVI Checkpoints Scheduled In Lorain & Summit Counties Over Coming Days
-
BeyHive Approved: Get Into These Renaissance World Tour Attendee Looks
-
‘Park Ranger Karen’ Fired After Harassing Black Resident Trying To Fish In His Neighborhood
-
Ohio: Pizza Delivery Man Accused Of Fatal Shooting In Road Rage Incident
-
Congratulations, Da Brat Officially Welcomes Da Boy [PHOTOS]
-
Krispy Kreme Offering A Dozen Donuts For $0.86! Here's The Code
-
Browns Fans React To New White Helmet For 2023 Season!
-
Cleveland: Car Splits In Half After Hitting Pole, 1 Dead