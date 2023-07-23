Win Free Festival Of Laughs Tickets!

CLOSE

WZAK has your chance to win free tickets to Festival Of Laughs in Cleveland!

From Playhouse Square:

Get ready for an uproarious evening of laughter at the highly anticipated Festival of Laughs, coming to Playhouse Square in Cleveland at 8 p.m. on Nov. 11. The show features a star-studded lineup of renowned comedians, including Sommore, Lavell Crawford, Bruce Bruce, Joe Torry and Special K. With their perfect blend of humor and charm, these world-class comedians each bring their own unique comedic style that offers something for everyone.