Ohio Police Unleash An Attack Dog On An Unarmed Man

CLOSE

According to an incident report A Motor Carrier Enforcement inspector with the Ohio State Highway Patrol tried to stop Jadarrius Rose, 23, who was driving a semi-tractor trailer, because it “was missing a left rear mud flap,” just outside of Columbus, Ohio.

When Rose finally pulled over he existed the truck visually surrendering with his hands in the air while kneeling on the ground. An officer can be heard clearly on the video released by authorities not to unleash the police attack dog. But the officer did it anyway.

Rose was viciously attacked by the dog now people want answers as to what will happen to the officer that disobeyed orders injuring an unarmed man.

An investigation has been launched into why an Ohio officer allowed his police dog to attack a truck driver who was clearly surrendering.

Warning the video below is disturbing.