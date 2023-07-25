Dwyane Wade’s Daughter Zaya Gets Fits Off In Miu Miu’s Fall Campaign

CLOSE

Dwyane Wade’s 16-year-old daughter Zaya is making moves in the fashion world. She’s just signed on to the Miu Miu fall campaign and will be featured with up-and-coming actresses Emma Corin and Mia Goth.

The campaign is the second time Wade has appeared for the Italian brand, which is a subsidiary of Prada. She made her runway debut walking for Miu Miu during Paris Fashion Week in March. Her father posted her debut to his Instagram Story with the caption, “I’m not crying, you are.”

Zaya posted her own video to her Instagram with a shot of her standing in a dark coat, grey crewneck sweater, and patterned skirt in kitten-heel slingbacks and holding a bag. In other pics, she’s wearing a gold suit with a faux fur collar and a grey cardigan. In still another pic, she’s in a cargo dress with Miu Miu sunglasses.

Zaya also posted photos from her Puma collaboration.

Zoë Ghertner shot the Miu Miu shoot. Lotta Volkova styled the campaign, which included actresses Emma Corin and Mia Goth, models Amelia Gray Hamlin and Annabelle Weatherly, Zhao Jinmai and musician Ethel Cain.

On their website, Miu Miu describes the collection as a “Through examination and study, clothes are shifted both in structure and their placement on the body. Familiar items of clothing – twinsets, knee-length skirts, hooded sweatshirts – move around the figure, afforded different strengths and fragilities through their fabrication.”

Zaya has now legally changed her name and gender per an announcement made in February. She is now Zaya Malachi Airamis Wade, the documents revealed. Though some states prohibit medical transition until age 18, this allows for her to be legally known by her preferred name and gender.

“You taught me that communication with my mouth isn’t enough,” Dwyane said in a speech at the NAACP Image Awards where he and his wife Gabrielle Union won the Presidents’ Award for advocating for LGBTQ+ youth.

He added, “I have to also communicate with my two ears and my two eyes. As your father, my job isn’t to create a version of myself or direct your future. My role is to be a facilitator to your hopes, your wishes, your dreams. Zaya, you’ve made me a better human, just simply by being who you were born to be, our baby girl, Zaya Wade.”

