Congratulations! Erica Campbell 2023 NAB Marconi Radio Award Finalist for “Network/Syndicated Personality Of The Year”

Erica Campbell has been getting us up for years under the Reach Media network. Her delightful voice and soulful sound sets the tone for us every morning, broadcasting to over 40 markets across the country. Campbell has been named one of the finalist for the 2023 NAB Marconi Radio Award Finalist for Syndicated Personality of the Year Award.

NAB’s history of awarding excellence in radio dates all the way back to 1989, named after inventor and Nobel Prize winner Guglielmo Marconi. For over three decades we have been recognizing broadcasting excellence in its essence, honoring radio stations and individuals for their excellence and performance in radio across the country..

Erica Campbell was nominated last year for the 2022 Syndicated Personality of the Year Award, and Campbell will be recognized again on this honorable platform for all that she brings to the air everyday with a nomination at the 2023 Marconi Radio Awards.

Here is the full list of Nominations for the 2023 NAB Marconi Radio Award Finalist for Syndicated Personality of the Year Award

Erica Campbell, Reach Media, Dallas, Texas Katie Neal, Audacy, Nashville, Tenn. Enrique Santos, WZTU-FM Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. George Noory, Premiere Radio Networks, Inc., Sherman Oaks, Calif. Rich Eisen, Westwood One, Los Angeles, Calif.

