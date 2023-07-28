CLOSE

Imagine being such a dedicated racist that you end up spending nearly a decade in prison because you just couldn’t stand to keep your hateful bigotry in the confines of your heart and away from Black people and people of color no matter how many times you were warned to by courts of law.

Such is the case for 54-year-old Suzanne Craft of Louisville, Kentucky. According to WHAS 11, Craft was sentenced to nine years behind bars followed by three years of supervised release for sending threatening letters to neighbors in Lake Forest of eastern Jefferson County for no discernable reason besides those neighbors failing to be born Caucasian.

In 2020, Craft mailed numerous threats of violence and racial slurs to an interracial couple and their children who lived in the same neighborhood. She was convicted of five counts of mailing threatening communications, and this was after she had been caught vandalizing at least two homes with swastikas and the N-word, for which she was reportedly sentenced to seven days of home incarceration. (Craft is her name, and arts and KKKrafts are, apparently, her game.)

From WHAS:

The post Racist Louisville Woman Sentenced To 9 Years In Prison For Terrorizing Interracial Couple appeared first on NewsOne.

Racist Louisville Woman Sentenced To 9 Years In Prison For Terrorizing Interracial Couple was originally published on newsone.com