Ryan Destiny Is Everything In This Two Piece Diesel Look

Ryan Destiny has always been one of our favorite fashionistas and she recently took to Instagram this weekend to pose in an all Diesel look that was absolutely everything!

Taking to the social media platform, the beauty stepped out donning a stunning two piece Diesel ensemble that featured a leather zip up biker jacket and a matching, curve hugging skirt jeans with colorful prints throughout. She paired the look with black pumps and minimal jewelry to set the look off right.

As for her hair, she wore her locs long and in a sleek and straight style that was parted down the middle to frame both sides of her stunning face. In the photo set, she modeled the look from all angles and showed off her killer style. She also gave her followers a close up of her flawless face card when she posted a selfie and showed off her stunning glam – which consisted of red eye shadow to match the tones in her outfit and a nude lip topped off with a bit of gloss.

“Love you @diesel ” she captioned the stunning photo dump for her 2.8 million IG followers. Check it out below.

Of course, we weren’t the only ones loving the look on the singer as many of Ryan’s IG followers flooded the beauty’s comment section with their stamps of approval for the fierce look. “so beautiful” commented Ryan’s friend Chloe Bailey while others wrote, “YES MA’AM THANK YOU,” “Fineeeeeee,” “Wow the fitttt ” and “So beautiful!!!” underneath the stunning IG photo dump.

Beauties, what do you think about Ryan’s stunning look? Did she nail it in this all Diesel ensemble?

