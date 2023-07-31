Nicki Minaj is the victim of yet another swatting incident.
According to reports by TMZ, the “Barbie World” rapper is the latest in a long line of Los Angeles swatting incidents involving celebrities.
Police spoke to Nicki after arriving and reports state that she was not pleased to see the Sheriff’s deputies at her home again.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
TMZ reports that the L.A. County Sheriff Deputies rolled with lights and sirens to Nicki’s house in the San Fernando Valley Saturday afternoon after a person called 911 claiming someone was shot at the house.
This is not the first time cops have gone to Nicki’s home after a swatting call. Last month that cops were called after a false 911 child abuse claim.
At this time, it is unclear why someone keeps targeting Nicki, however, police are investigating.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
CATCH UP ON THESE STORIES…
Ice Spice Speaks On Her Relationship With “Coach” Drake & “Queen” Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj Announces New Album ‘Pink Friday 2’ Will Arrive In November
All Hail The Queen: Nicki Minaj’s Insane Run Of Verses In 2019
The post Nicki Minaj Victim Of Another Squatting Incident appeared first on 92 Q.
Nicki Minaj Victim Of Another Squatting Incident was originally published on 92q.com
-
6 Shocking Celebrity Divorces
-
LeBron James’ son Bronny Suffers Cardiac Arrest During USC Basketball Workout
-
OVI Checkpoints Scheduled In Lorain & Summit Counties Over Coming Days
-
BeyHive Approved: Get Into These Renaissance World Tour Attendee Looks
-
Browns Fans React To New White Helmet For 2023 Season!
-
Candace Owens Calls Carlee Russell Jussie Smollett 2.0
-
Cleveland Browns Release Player, Allegedly Threatened Women, Had Gun
-
#NowCarlee: 50 Wild Carlee Russell Tweets To Get You Through The Weekend