Deion Sanders Will Miss Pac-12 Media Day After Second Surgery For Blood Clots

Colorado Buffaloes Coach Deion Sanders will miss Pac-12 Media Day as he recovers from a second surgery to repair blood clots on his right leg. Sanders has now had his second surgery in the last month.

“I apologize that I am not going to be at the Pac-12 Media day,” Sanders announced on the YouTube channel Thee Pregame Show. “I have to have another surgery, one on my (right) leg to remove other clots.”

Sanders’ longtime girlfriend, Tracey Edmonds, said that the second surgery was successful in a social media post where she thanked his doctors and the Colorado community. Sanders is recovering at UC Health at the University of Colorado Anschutz.

“Thank you Lord for another successful surgery!! she wrote. “We thank you for giving #CoachPrime @deionsanders the strength to fight these challenges and we have Faith that you wil give him the VICTORY! We are so GRATEFUL for all the doctors, nurses, and staff who have blessed him on his road to recovery! And we thank ALL OF YOU for your BEAUTIFUL prayers! They bring tears to my eyes when I read them and they fill us with HOPE and STRENGTH! God bless all of you!”

Sanders will make his debut as the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes this season after three years as the head coach of Jackson State University. The former two-sport star in the NFL and MLB says his medical issues stem from an untreated turf toe he played on in his athletic career. Sanders has had two toes amputated on his left foot but announced that he would have to have more surgeries to address blood clots that have developed in his legs.

“So now I can move forward and have this stuff fixed,” he said last month. “Thank you for your prayers, thank you for your love, thank you for your support. And you’ve got to understand, I ain’t going nowhere. I’m just trying to get all of this straight because when I walk this sideline and I walk my walk, to talk my talk, that I can walk my walk.”

The Colorado Buffaloes season begins on Saturday, Sept. 2 at Texas Christian University.

