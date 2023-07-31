Kenya Moore And Sheree Whitfield Slay In A Green Cut Out Dress

CLOSE

Kenya Moore and castmate Sheree Whitfield wore the same green cut-out dress, and both women looked stunning. Moore teased the look on her Instagram page, and in true messy fashion, she wants fans to decide who wore it better, and she also wants them to know she wore the look first.

Kenya Moore and Sheree Whitfield both bring the glamor

“#RHOA tonight at 8pm last day in Spain Portugal (LOL inside joke )

Btw—- who wore it best? @shereewhitfield or me? Hehehe Well… I wore it first

Healthy hair by @kenyamoorehair sold in @cvspharmacy and @sallybeauty

@ak.gobang on the 1 and 2s

I used #growthserum and #mask #mooreedges,” she wrote.

The Kenya Moore Haircare guru pulled her long, luscious locs into a high ponytail, and accessorized her look with scrappy sandals and a small clutch purse. She sported the look during a group outing, while Whitfield rocked the glamorous frock during an after show taping.

In response to Moore’s question, Whitfield responded, “We both look hot ”

Whitfield struck a pose alongside Marlo Hampton and Sanya Richards-Ross. The She by Sheree brand owner rocked a soft glam look, with soft curls cascading down her shoulders.

The 53-year-old designer posted more images of her look, and she looked classic.

“SHE’s a rare gem in a sea of ordinary stones,” Whitfield wrote.

Moore and Whitfield haven’t always seen eye to eye in their friendship, but they’re on the same page when it comes to fashion. The ladies brought their own flavor to the sultry dress. We can’t decide who wore it better because they look great, but what do you think? Who do you think slayed this look? Sound off below.

