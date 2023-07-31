Stephen A. Smith Apologizes for Asking if Kim Kardashian is a Prostitute [LISTEN]

Sports analyst Stephen A. Smith has issued an apology for comments involving Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and “turning tricks.”

The conversation originally began ten months ago, with comments made about the infamous sex tape that launched Kim Kardashian’s career. Commentator Candace Owens alleged that her mother Kris Jenner orchestrated the tape’s release.

In Friday’s episode of The Stephen A. Smith Show podcast, Smith continued the conversation on Twitter where he wrote, “Is Kim Kardashian a prostitute? Is Kris Jenner a pimp?.” Not only has he since deleted the tweets, but he claims that the post was a “clerical error.”

Philadelphia 76ers’ Patrick Beverley responded saying, “Not cool. She has kids. Should not be the tittle or topic.”

Stephen A. Smith is known for his controversial commentary, and has shared opinions about Kim Kardashian on his podcast before.

Click below to view SAS’ comments about Kim K’s Sports Illustrated photos:

Some would say it’s not his first time receiving backlash for his comments, and it won’t be his last!

