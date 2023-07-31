Cardi B May Face Battery Charges for Throwing Microphone at Fan [LISTEN]

Cardi B’s Saturday performance at Drai’s Nightclub went left, and she could be facing charges. The Bodak Yellow rapper is now listed as the suspect in a battery, according to TMZ.

During her on-stage performance, a front-row audience member threw her drink at the artist—soaking her with liquid. Cardi B immediately darted her microphone into the crowd in retaliation.

Days after, the victim of the incident has come forward on social media. She released her angle, showing that Cardi B actually missed the fan threw the drink. The woman who was accidentally hit filed a formal report with the Las Vegas Metro PD the following day, according to TMZ.

In the surfaced video of the incident, you her see Cardi’s stunned reaction and immediate reflex.

Prior to the incident, Cardi and her DJ did tell the crowd to splash water on her to cool her off while performing in the blazing sun.

