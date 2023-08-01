Trump Indicted Again

WASHINGTON — Former President Trump has been indicted in connection with the January 6th Capitol riot.
Prosecutors say his efforts to overturn the 2020 election contributed to the riot. This marks the second time the Department of Justice has indicted Trump, the first occurred in the case involving his handling of classified documents.
Trump was also charged in New York in connection with hush money payments to a porn actress.
A Democratic District Attorney in Georgia has strongly hinted Trump will be indicted soon over alleged election interference.
TRUMP INDICTED FOR THIRD TIME pic.twitter.com/rgtik0eH8r
— Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) August 1, 2023
